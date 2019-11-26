Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Hundreds of amilies will gobble up a tasty Thanksgiving meal thanks to Feeding America West Michigan.

Today, the non-profit is hosting its annual Holiday Food Distribution at its warehouse in Comstock Park. It runs from 1 to 3 p.m., and organizers ask that you arrive no earlier than 12:45.

The first 400-families registered are guaranteed to receive food. Only one registration per household is allowed.

To sign up, visit Feeding America West Michigan's Website.

2. Fast forward past those winter blues and picture music filling the summer air. A great gift idea for country music fans this year are Birthday Bash tickets, which are now on sale.

The country music festival is June 20 at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park.

The line-up hasn't been announced yet, but B-93 says it will be the most "massive line-up to date."

Tickets start at $39 for reserved seating and $45 for field passes.

Visit B-93's Facebook page for a link to purchase tickets.

3. A special visitor arrived in style at the official launch of Gun Lake Casino's annual Lakeshore Toys For Tots campaign.

It kicked off Monday with Santa skydiving into the gift exchange event.

10 of the first 1,000 guests to donate a new toy walked away with $1,000 in cash. Last year, the casino brought in more than $11,000 worth of toys that were donated to kids in Allegan County.

The casino will continue collecting toys through December 15.

4. It was a huge summer for Whiteclaw, a hard seltzer that has become a huge seller. Now people are finding a new way to keep Whiteclaws relevant during the cold months. Crafters on Etsy are now turning Whiteclaw cans into candles.

All they have to do is cut the top off an empty can and fill it with wax and a wick.

The candles come in scents like sandalwood and lavender or you can match the flavor of the Whiteclaw with the scent of the candle.

They're available online starting at $15.

5. Let the gift of warm cheddar bay biscuits keep giving all year with Red Lobster's new holiday sweater.

The restaurant chain released its own version of the classic "ugly holiday sweater" trend, but with a hot twist.

The black sweater features embroidered lobsters, shrimp, biscuits, and snowflakes, complete with an insulated pouch in the front. This not only keeps the wearer warm but Red Lobster's cheddar bay biscuits warm and toasty.

Fans can catch this hot item along with other lobster themed and biscuit carrying clothing items online at redlobstershop.com.