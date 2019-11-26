× Multi-county chase ends in serious injuries for suspect

WILCOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man suffered serious injuries after allegedly leading deputies on a multi-county chase Monday afternoon.

It started around 1:40 p.m. when authorities were called to a break-in Webber Township, about 14 miles north of Bitely. When deputies arrived, they found the suspect vehicle stopped in the middle of a road near the break-in.

Authorities say the GMC pickup truck took off when they tried to stop it, starting a chase that went through southern Lake County into northern Newaygo County. The pursuit finally ended in Newaygo County’s Wilcox Township, about 26 miles away from where it started.

Before the chase came to an end, authorities say the suspect rammed cruisers from Lake and Newaygo counties, and damaged a civilian’s vehicle when they tried to intervene. At one point, the suspect was driving on three tires after deputies deployed tire spikes.

The suspect, a 50-year-old Adrian man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being taken into custody. Nobody else was hurt.