Three Rivers resident hopes charges come against student behind school threat

Posted 10:58 PM, November 26, 2019, by

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — On Friday November 22, Three Rivers Community Schools was put on a soft lockdown after officials discovered a school threat that morning, stated the superintendent in a letter posted on  the school’s Facebook page. 

By 11:30 a.m., classes were cancelled.

“All I know is that a message was left threatening to shoot up the school,” said resident Anne Riopel during an interview with FOX 17. “The students were dismissed because of the threat and a detective from our local law enforcement is investigating the case.”

Riopel said the student has been expelled.  Monday, Riopel and other members of the school board met in closed session to determine how to further discipline the student. 

“I just want people to know that I’m only speaking as a citizen. I’m not speaking for our school board,” Riopel said. “I just want the Three Rivers Community Schools students to be safe and to know that the community supports them as being a safe environment.”

St. Joseph County prosecutor John McDonough stated via email that he was aware of the situation but his office has not received any request for charges.

Riopel hopes that changes.

“As a citizen of Three Rivers, as a taxpayer, as a voter, I’d like to see the prosecuting attorney press charges against the student,” she said. “I don’t think this is anything to just let go. So I’m hoping that charges will be pressed.”

