Woman arrested for animal cruelty, assault

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman has been arrested for kicking a dog and assaulting the homeowner.

According to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department, they were called to a home on Keyes Drive on Monday just after 1:35 p.m. A 33-year-old Kalamazoo County woman arrived at the address and kicked the family dog before allegedly assaulting the homeowner.

The woman was arrested Tuesday. She is being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail.