GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy is monitoring wind gusts that could reach up to 60 miles per hour along with a rain and snow mix in some northern areas.

A representative from the company has a few tips to keep in mind as severe weather rolls in.

Stay away and be sure to call 9-1-1 from downed power lines.

Be sure to keep generators out of closed spaces to avoid running the risk of dangerous carbon monoxide.