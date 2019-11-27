Thousands without power in West Michigan

Division Ave. closed after roof rips in high winds

Posted 1:06 PM, November 27, 2019, by
Ripped Roof Membrane

Roof membrane ripped at 501 S. Division Ave.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A small stretch of Division Avenue is closed after part of a roof ripped apart during high winds on Wednesday.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says the rubber membrane that covers the flat roof of the building at 501 S. Division Ave. tore out of its anchors Wednesday morning. FOX 17 spotted the membrane flapping in the breeze.

Ripped Roof Membrane

Roof membrane issues at 501 S. Division Ave.

With the risk that the membrane could come completely off the building, the fire department shut down Division from Logan to Buckley.

City engineers completed an initial inspection, but left to gather more resources to deal with the situation.

Until the building can be resolved, Division Ave. will remain closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

