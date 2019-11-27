Get pampered at The Parlour at CityFlatsHotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting pampered is one of the best gifts you could give or receive. The Parlour at CityFlatsHotel promises to spoil and pamper you, all while having you look your best in time for all those holiday parties.

The Parlour Blow Dry Bar and Full-Service Salon is located in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids. The salon staff promises guests will immediately feel the stress of the day disappear when they walk through the door. Plus, guests can enjoy a glass of wine, craft beer, or coffee as they relax and are pampered by expertly trained stylists.

As the name implies, they perform luxury blowouts, but they offer so much more than that. The Parlour also provides professional makeup sessions, manicures, haircuts, hair color, extensions, and so much more.

The Parlour is not just for women either! While many of their services cater to the female population, men and children are also encourages to come in and get their hair cut and styled by their staff of professionals.

The Parlour offers half-off blowouts on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. In addition to this special, The Parlour offers lash lift and tint lash extensions starting in January 2020.

The salon also offers hair and makeup for holiday parties and New Year's Eve so there's no need to stress about looking perfect.

Join The Parlour during Small Business Saturday and take advantage of their deals and sales. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. guests will receive a free gift with the purchase of any Holiday Gift Set, plus enjoy complimentary treats while indulging in self-care. There will also be a bin where they'll be accepting donations for the Family Promise of Grand Rapids.

For more information or to schedule your appointment, go to theparlourgr.com.