Holiday events and discounts now available at Soaring Eagle Resorts

There's a Black Friday Deal that's good from November 27 through December 2. For them: purchase a Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel beaver, turtle, fish, or eagle overnight gift card. Which means you receive two free waterpark day passes. To order, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

Cooking for Thanksgiving doesn't have to be so stressful, and if you really don't want the hassle, you can dine at Nbakade Family Restaurant located inside Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. They'll be serving up roasted turkey breast, seasoned prime rib, ham, and shrimp pasta. All dinners are served with salad and pumpkin pie. It's from 12 to 7 and reservations are recommended, so call (989)-817-4806.

After eating all that turkey, you're going to want to relax. So it's perfect that Pajama Jam is November 29 and 30. There will be plenty of crafts for the kids in the activity room along with face painting and balloon art. Also on Friday night only, it's a giveaway bonanza with drawings every half-hour.

Lots of artists coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resorts. tickets are now on sale for country artist Justin Moore. He's released five studio albums including one this year called "Late Nighs and Longnecks." He has also charted eleven times on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay Charts, including with umber one singles "Small Town U.S.A." and "Til My Last Day" to name a few. He's set to take the stage on January 24th.

Brett Young will be at the casino on December 6. Did you know he was a college baseball pitcher who took up songwriting after an elbow injury? Some of his hits include "Sleep Without You" and "In Case You Didn't Know." His special guest that night is Ingrid Andress, known for her single "The Stranger."

Mike Epps is generating buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town but also for his dramatic talent. In 2018 Harper Collins published his autobiography and he recently wrapped the Amazon feature Troup Zero starting opposite Viola Davis, Allison Janney, and Jim Gaffigan. He'll take the stage on December 27.

The following day, December 28, country music will fill Soaring Eagle as Joe Nichols with special guest Rodney Atkins entertain the crowds. Nichols is a four-time Grammy nominee, an ACM, Billboard, CMA, and CMT Award Winner. He's known for songs like "Brokenheartsville" and "Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off."

Atkins's fifth studio album called "Caught Up In The Country" reveals an artist who is confident enough to know that making better music can require patience and experimentation.

Hip hop fans will be stoked to hear that Salt-N-Pepa is bringing their legendary beats to the Soaring Eagle stage on December 29. Their long hip hop career spanning from the late '80s until now will have you dancing to their hits like "Shoop" and "Whatta Man".

Speaking of the '90s, rock and roll legends RATT along with Quiet Riot are brining their heavy metal style to Soaring Eagle on December 30. RATT was one of the most popular rock acts of the '80s known for songs like "Your Privacy" along with "Round and Round."

Quiet Riot has had quiet the historical journey recently adding Season 10 American Idol James Durbins. Prior, they became an overnight sensation thanks to their monster 1983 smash album "Mental Health."

Join Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort as they ring in the new year with a celebration like no other. They're bringing back the Roaring Twenties and transforming the entertainment hall into the swankiest place around. Admission includes party favors, hors d'oeuvres and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $60 each and two tickets for $100. Visit soaringeaglecasino.com to purchase tickets.

For the family, now's the time to get your VIP pass to Rockin' The New Year 2020 at the waterpark and hotel. On December 31 there will be prize giveaways, special character visits from Elvis, Cher, and Madonna, just to name a few. Also, there will be a DJ Dance Party, photo Booth, and more.

It's never too early to start thinking about the holidays! Give the family the gift of fun at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Purchase gift cards in various denominations by calling 1-877-2EAGLE2.