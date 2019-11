WHITEHALL, Mich. — High winds caused severe flooding in the causeway between Montague and Whitehall.

Whitehall Police announced on Facebook the causeway would be closed until at least 6 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. They will re-assess conditions at that time.

They are asking everyone to plan a different route for the time-being.

Other lake-shore areas are reporting flooding ahead of the holiday. It’s best to call ahead if you are heading towards the lake for Thanksgiving.