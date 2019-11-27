× Man wanted for stealing tip jars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a man with several warrants out for his arrest, including several from stealing tip jars.

In a Facebook post, police say they’re looking for 18-year-old Dequan Carter. Carter is wanted for multiple larcenies in downtown Grand Rapids.

They say that he likes to ride his bike and hang out downtown and on the west side.

Police ask anyone with information on Carter, or know where he might be to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.