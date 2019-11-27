Pewamo-Westphalia ready for yet another championship stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTPHALIA, Mich. -- Pewamo-Westphalia athletics are used to success and big stages. The Pirates won the Division 3 boys basketball state championship in the winter followed by the baseball team playing in the state semifinals. Now, the football team will make its third trip to Ford Field in the past four years.

"The big game is something that thankfully they're used to," head coach Jeremy Miller said, "when the bright lights come on, it's not something they shy away from. It can't hurt having success in other sports as well."

"I think it helps a ton," multi-sport athlete Ethan Thelen said, "no matter the sport or situation, if you're in a high pressure situation it'll help you in the next one."

Pirates senior wide receiver and defensive back Aaron Bearss is another that has experienced the big stage on multiple occasions.

"It helps by making us more confident," Bearss said, "if you're in a tough situation, you have to calm yourself down and take it as another game."

The (13-0) Pirates will square off with (12-0) Jackson Lumen Christi in the Division 7 state championship on Saturday morning.

"This is what you dream about when you start the first practice back in August," Miller added, "it's all about, 'hey, let's see if we can run the table,' and when you're a game away from it, it starts to become real."