Rosco is a chill dog looking for his forever home

Say hello to Rosco! He's a chill dog looking for a chill family to spend the holidays with, and a lifetime!

Double Your Impact: Giving Tuesday

Humane Society of West Michigan is gearing up for Giving Tuesday, the worldwide day of giving following Black Friday and Cyber Monday! On December 3, any gift you make to the animals of HSWM will be matched by anonymous sponsors and ChowHound Pet Supplies that have committed to matching up to $20,000 in gifts! Show your support for animals in need by making a gift at www.hswestmi.org/give on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Bluesday (Tuesday, December 3rd - 5-9 PM at Blue Dog Tavern)

Celebrate Giving Tuesday with the Humane Society of West Michigan with GIving Bluesday at the Blue Dog Tavern. On Tuesday, December 3 grab dinner, drinks, and have a good time. From 5-9 p.m. a portion of the proceeds will be donated to HSWM and count towards their Giving Tuesday goal of $40,000.