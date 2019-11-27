(FOX 17) -- Dan Rohn breaks down the division two state championship game between Mona Shores (11-2) and Detroit King (11-2) and division three game between Muskegon (13-0) and River Rouge (12-1).
State finals preview: divisions 2 and 3
