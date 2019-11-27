Thousands without power in West Michigan

Thousands without power in West Michigan

Posted 1:10 PM, November 27, 2019, by

(FOX 17) — High winds have knocked out power to thousands of people Wednesday in West Michigan.

Outages started in the morning and are expected to last into the evening, according to the Consumers Energy Outage Map.

Crews are already working on restoring services.

As of 1 p.m., counties with outages includes:

Allegan: 1,752

Barry: 1,098

Calhoun: 1,066

Ionia: 410

Kalamazoo: 627

Kent: 9,909

Muskegon: 494

Newaygo: 554

Ottawa: 1,812

St. Joseph: 151

Van Buren: 914

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.