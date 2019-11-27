× Thousands without power in West Michigan

(FOX 17) — High winds have knocked out power to thousands of people Wednesday in West Michigan.

Outages started in the morning and are expected to last into the evening, according to the Consumers Energy Outage Map.

Crews are already working on restoring services.

As of 1 p.m., counties with outages includes:

Allegan: 1,752

Barry: 1,098

Calhoun: 1,066

Ionia: 410

Kalamazoo: 627

Kent: 9,909

Muskegon: 494

Newaygo: 554

Ottawa: 1,812

St. Joseph: 151

Van Buren: 914