Thousands without power in West Michigan
(FOX 17) — High winds have knocked out power to thousands of people Wednesday in West Michigan.
Outages started in the morning and are expected to last into the evening, according to the Consumers Energy Outage Map.
Crews are already working on restoring services.
As of 1 p.m., counties with outages includes:
Allegan: 1,752
Barry: 1,098
Calhoun: 1,066
Ionia: 410
Kalamazoo: 627
Kent: 9,909
Muskegon: 494
Newaygo: 554
Ottawa: 1,812
St. Joseph: 151
Van Buren: 914