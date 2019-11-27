Water Street in Saugatuck flooding with water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUGATUCK, Mich. -- FOX 17 spoke to the owner of a real estate business in Saugatuck who tells us she had people over for a party Wednesday afternoon and it wasn't long Water Street started flooding with water.

At one point, they couldn't get out to their cars and the water has been rising ever since. The wind is being blamed for the flooding and Water Street was closed, even though a few cars tried to make it through Wednesday evening.

"Here comes a car, said Laura Durham." Even though the road is closed and it`s posted closed after I made a call earlier today. He`s going to try to drive through it! Good luck. Oh my goodness. Its just sad."

"I am worried, she continued. " "I also own this home. You can see the water is all the way up to the house."

There's no word on when this water could go down but if this wind does die down like it`s supposed to. It should be better by the Thursday morning.