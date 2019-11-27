Williams, Silveri lead Catholic Central’s high-powered offense to Ford Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Jace Williams is known for making insane catches for Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

"He just goes up and gets it," sophomore quarterback Joey Silveri said, "no matter where the ball is, no matter how tight the coverage is, he just goes up and gets the ball."

Williams already has seven Division 1 football offers from Michigan State, Nebraska, Kentucky and several others. The junior wide receiver and quarterback Joey Silveri are a big reason why the Cougars offense averages over 35 points per game.

"He's a great young quarterback," Williams said on Silveri, "he puts the ball where I want it, he's a good runner too."

The young Silveri has had a fairly easy transition into becoming a starting quarterback this season, largely because of his big wide out.

"It's awesome, because if there's pressure or if I misread a coverage, I know I can always go back to Jace, he'll go get it," Silveri added.

Zach says: "Silveri has thrown for 31 touchdowns and ran for another 13 this season, nine of the touchdown passes have been to Williams."

Todd says: "I think between their work habits and improving daily, they've matured a lot, they have physical god given abilities, they're both great students, great character guys, they want to be great."

Silveri was moved up for the playoffs as a freshman last season, but it has taken Williams and Silveri some time to build their chemistry.

"It has become a great relationship, he's an awesome dude and a funny guy," Silveri said.

"We've been hanging out more," Williams said, "being on the same team for the whole year, we've gotten closer."

And no matter what happens in the state championship on Friday night, it's scary to think that Silveri and Williams will have another season together at Catholic Central after this.

"He's a good player right now, imagine next year, he's going to get a lot better, I am too, it's going to be special," said Williams.

"II think it's pretty scary, we're just getting started on what we can do together," Silveri added.

The Cougars take on Detroit Country Day on Friday evening at 7:30 pm for the Division 4 state championship.