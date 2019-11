Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is facing several charges for allegedly showing up unannounced to a home and kicking the homeowner’s pet before assaulting them.

Police say 33-year-old Sara Stafford went to a home Monday on Keyes Drive and repeatedly kicked the family’s pet before going inside and assaulting someone. Investigators haven’t said what led Stafford to the home.

She is charged with first-degree home invasion, aggravated assault and animal cruelty.