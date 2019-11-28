× 9 arrested after drugs, gun found in Kalamazoo drug sting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nine people are facing charges after a drug sting in Kalamazoo.

Detectives with the Southwest Enforcement Team executed a search warrant for drugs in the 1300 block of E. Stockbridge Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Once inside the home, detectives found 11 adults inside and two children. Nine of those people inside had multiple warrants for their arrest.

During the search, they found a handgun, prescription drugs, heroin, and meth were discovered and seized.

The investigation is ongoing, Child Protective Services will be notified and drug charges will be submitted to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutors office at a later date.