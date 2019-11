CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters spent Thanksgiving morning containing a fire at a farm in Allegan County.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at Hamlin Farm on 111th Avenue near 66th Street in Casco Township.

When crews arrived, a grain dryer was fully engulfed in flames. They were able to protect nearby silos holding more than 100,000 bushels of grains.

There were no injuries reported.