× Erosion damages walkway at Kirk Park

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Erosion has damaged a wooden walking trail at an Ottawa County park.

The county’s parks and recreation department is closing the dune ridge trail at Kirk Park after erosion caused pieces of it to come apart. The damaged portion is between 2 and 7 above the dog beach.

Department staff will put caution tape on the damaged areas as soon as possible.