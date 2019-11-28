× Family holding memorial vigil for Ashley Young

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On November 29, 2018, Ashley Young was killed by Jared Chance. Parts of her dismembered body were found a few days after on December 2nd.

A year later, her family is still grieving.

They haven’t held a celebration of life yet, because they don’t have Ashley’s complete remains. But this Friday, November 29th, 2019, they are holding a candle light vigil in Ashley’s memory. They are asking you to attend. Find the information here.

“So we don’t forget, I don’t want anyone to ever forget,” Ashley’s mother Kristine Young said.

Kristine Young, Ashley’s mom, always wears a necklace Ashley gave her. She says it’s important everyone remember Ashley as the kind and caring young woman she was.

“We were truly blessed to have Ashley in our lives. She was a gift.” Kristine said.

Chance was charged with second degree murder in her death and is serving 100 years in prison.