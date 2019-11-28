Holiday pet adoption event hopes to find fur-ever homes for all

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event aims to find permanent homes for shelter animals across the U.S. and Canada.

With 45 participating shelters in Michigan, the massive pet push will help thousands of furry friends find fur-ever homes on December 14th. Participating shelters will offer free or reduced-fee adoptions – or even an extra day of the event – depending on the shelter’s availability. All pets offered will be spayed/neutered and micro-chipped.

Some shelters have a pre-approval process, so call ahead to ensure you’re able to take your new pet home that day.

Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope includes 110 shelters from across the country in 22 states and aims to “… permanently end the homeless pet problem…” according to BPF founder, Cathy Bissell.

“I want every person to know they can be a part of the solution if the adopt a shelter pet.” Bissell went on to say in a statement.

Please remember; taking on a pet is a long-term commitment – the rest of your pet’s life. Please consider carefully your situation, means, and lifestyle before bringing a new dependent into your life.

Find your next furry friend at one of these participating shelters. Shelters cannot guarantee a pet seen online or in the shelter prior to the event will still be up for adoption during the event. The Bissell Pet Foundation recommends “adopting on the spot” if you are able.