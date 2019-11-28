Mel Trotter Ministries Thanksgiving Meal serves about 2,000 people in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's a Thanksgiving tradition in Grand Rapids that feeds people who are facing homelessness or struggling. Mel Trotter Ministries hosted its 23rd annual Thanksgiving Community Meal on Thursday.

700 volunteers prepared and served meals to nearly 2,000 people at the Devos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids.

The meal included all of the traditional Thanksgiving fixings, from; turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, rolls and more. Organizers say volunteers cooked 800 pounds of sweet potatoes and 1,600 pounds of turkey. "This is an opportunity for the community to come together and to share a meal together," said Dennis Vankampen, CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries. "Specifically anyone in the community that doesn’t have an opportunity to have a thanksgiving meal is welcome in." The meal is hosted each year with the hope that it will provide comfort and a warm meal to those who may not have any other options.

"Been down here for twenty years, like I said and I see struggle everyday in the neighborhood," said Linda Krug, a guest at the community meal. "I’ve been through my own struggles and it’s just nice so we can all come together."