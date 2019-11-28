Michigan doctor, others plead guilty in $8M kickback scheme

Posted 3:32 PM, November 28, 2019, by

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan doctor and two associates have pleaded guilty to crimes related to an $8 million scheme that targeted members of the United Auto Workers and their health care plans.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit announced Wednesday that Fenton Dr. April Tyler agreed to up to two years in prison this month when she pleaded guilty to violating a federal anti-kickback statute. Patrick Wittbrodt and Jeffrey Fillmore face longer sentences after pleading guilty to fraud.

Investigators say the trio targeted UAW insurance plans because of their high reimbursement rates. Their plan included medically unnecessary pain creams, patches and vitamins.

Federal officials say UAW members were told they could receive prescriptions free, but that led to theft of millions from their health care fund.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.