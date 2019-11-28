Thousands without power in West Michigan

Pedestrian hit & killed in Wyoming after not using crosswalk, police say

Posted 8:39 AM, November 28, 2019

WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after police say he was hit when not using a crosswalk Wednesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Buchanan Avenue SW in Wyoming.

Police say the 52-year-old man who was homeless was crossing the street not using a crosswalk when a driver hit him. He died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Jenison, was not hurt.

Police say the driver had the green light and right of way.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin can be contacted.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety will continue with their investigation. Anyone with information in regards to the crash is asked to please contact the Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

