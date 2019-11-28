Pence coming to West Michigan next week

Posted 10:52 AM, November 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09AM, November 28, 2019

US Vice President Mike Pence says his goodbyes to soldiers after a meet and greet in a hangar on the Joint base Pearl Harbor Hickam on August 1, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Vice President Mike Pence attended the repatriation ceremony for the remains of possible Korean war soldiers. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has scheduled three stops next week in western and southwestern Michigan.

Pence plans to visit Grand Rapids, Portage and Holland on Wednesday, with expected meetings with religious and community leaders. The former Indiana governor also will attend a campaign rally with Sarah Sanders, President Donald Trump’s former spokeswoman.

Michigan is one of four swing states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Florida are the others — that could determine the outcome of the 2020 election because their electorates are so evenly divided. Trump’s success in breaking the Democrats’ so-called blue wall in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania was key to him winning the White House.

