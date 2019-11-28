× Wrong-way driver arrested after pursuit, causing crash in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — One person is facing charges after a wrong-way driver lead deputies on a short pursuit that ended in a crash.

This all started around 1:15 a.m. Thursday when deputies started getting multiple 911 calls of a wrong-way driver headed northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 31 from Jackson Street in Grand Haven, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff office.

A sheriff’s deputy paralleled the vehicle in the northbound lanes with its lights and sirens activated to try and get the driver to stop but was not successful.

The deputy then drove ahead of the car in attempt to warn other motorist of the impending danger. We’re told the deputy got far enough ahead of the wrong-way driver and pulled into a median crossover to enter the southbound lanes.

The deputy blocked the inside lane trying to get southbound traffic to stop as well as to stop the wrong-way driver. The driver did not stop and while the deputy tried to avoid a crash, the deputy hit another driver, a 57-year-old resident of West Olive who was not injured.

The wrong-way driver continued before they were stopped by additional deputies.

The driver a 23-year-old resident of Norton Shores was not injured and was taken into custody on charges related to this incident.