Become “transformed” at the KROC Center

Todd took a tour of the Kroc Center with Captain Bill, showing all of the amenities available to people who are ready to change their lives.

The Kroc Center’s mission is to be a place where people can be transformed, meaning it’s a place where everyone can engage their body, mind, and spirit for the better.

The fitness center has dozens of internet-connected cardio machines, as well as three group exercise studios, an indoor track, and two strength-training areas. On the main level, there’s a two-court gymnasium and aquatics center, complete with a lazy river, hot tub, and giant waterslide.

But there’s so much more to the Kroc Center than just a place to workout. Families can purchase day passes to use the pool, the climbing wall, and everything else there is to offer. Or families can purchase the $99 Pool and Play Pass, which allows a family to bring up to five people each weekend when there’s open swim time.

The Kroc Center is offering a great deal for new members. Anyone who joins between now and the end of December will only need to cover the one-time joining fee and membership payments will be waived until January 2020.

Learn more about The Salvation Army Kroc Center by visiting grkroccenter.org.