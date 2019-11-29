Charges: 3 home health care aides bilked elderly Lansing woman

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged three home health care aides with embezzling nearly $40,000 from an elderly Lansing woman.

Court records say the trio were caring for an 87-year-old woman who needed around the clock care when they allegedly made “excessive food purchases,” including spending more than $1,200 on a single grocery visit.

The victim hasn’t worn dentures in several years and has a limited diet. Her daughter-in-law alerted police after noticing the strange purchases and missing money.

The Lansing State Journal reports 22-year-old Debbie Seloberes, her 27-year-old sister, Daenie Quimba, and 52-year-old Michele Covert face embezzlement from a vulnerable person charges.

Brian Morley is Quimba and Seloberes’ attorney. He says they maintain their innocence. Court records don’t list an attorney for Covert.

East Lansing company AdvisaCare has fired all three.

