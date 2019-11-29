Firefighters respond to fully engulfed house fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A home in Kalamazoo had become fully engulfed in flames early Friday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1100 block of Weaver Ave. at 1:17 a.m., according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Crews arrived and found the flames had completely overtaken the house. They worked for about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control and were still putting out the embers several hours later.

Authorities contacted the residents who said that no one was inside at the time.

Fire investigators are still working to determine a cause. Anyone with information should call KDPS at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.