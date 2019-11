ENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a fire that left one man dead Friday morning in Newaygo County.

Troopers from the Hart Post say the fire was reported just after midnight. Crews found the home on East 128th Street engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the body of Rodolfo Quesada inside. Investigators were able to confirm his identity using fingerprint identification technology.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.