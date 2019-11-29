× Mona Shores leading Detroit King, 28-20 at end of the third quarter

DETROIT, Mich. — Mona Shores made its third trip to the state championship in six years on Friday afternoon, taking on Detroit King.

Mona Shores would be without starting quarterback Caden Broersma, who was injured in the state semifinal win against Walled Lake Western. However, junior quarterback Brady Rose would step up in his place early on.

Rose would give the Sailors a 7-0 lead after a one-yard touchdown run that capped a 13 play, 64 yard drive on the opening possession of the game.

The Sailors would lead 7-0 after one quarter of play but they would extend that lead less than two minutes into the second. Tre’Shawn Hatcher would find the endzone from 18 yards out to put Mona Shores in front 14-0.

After a King touchdown, the Sailors would answer right back as Brady Rose found the endzone for his second score of the afternoon. The one-yard score would make it 21-6 after the extra point by Keegan DeKuiper. The Sailors would lead it 21-12 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Crusaders would strike again Peny Boone found the endzone from nine yards out for his second score of the day. A successful two-point conversion cut the Mona Shores lead to 21-20.

At the end of the third quarter, Brady Rose would impose his will on the defensive side of the ball as he picked off a Dante Moore pass at midfield. The Sailors would capitalize off of the turnover as Rose would find Jaylen Hopson on the 17-yard touchdown pass with just sixteen seconds left in the quarter.

Brady Rose is 7-of-10 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown with 64 yards rushing and two scores as the Sailors lead the Crusaders, 28-20 at the end of the third quarter.