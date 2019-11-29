× Mona Shores wins first state title in school history

DETROIT, Mich. — Mona Shores won its first football state championship in school history Thursday.

The Sailors took on Detroit Martin Luther King High at Ford Field. It was Mona Shores’ third trip to the state championship in six years. The Sailors came out on top, 35 to 26 the final.

Mona Shores would be without starting quarterback Caden Broersma, who was injured in the state semifinal win against Walled Lake Western. However, junior quarterback Brady Rose would step up in his place early on.

Rose would give the Sailors a 7-0 lead after a one-yard touchdown run that capped a 13 play, 64 yard drive on the opening possession of the game.

The Sailors would lead 7-0 after one quarter of play but they would extend that lead less than two minutes into the second. Tre’Shawn Hatcher would find the endzone from 18 yards out to put Mona Shores in front 14-0.

After a King touchdown, the Sailors would answer right back as Brady Rose found the endzone for his second score of the afternoon. The one-yard score would make it 21-6 after the extra point by Keegan DeKuiper. The Sailors would lead it 21-12 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Crusaders would strike again Peny Boone found the endzone from nine yards out for his second score of the day. A successful two-point conversion cut the Mona Shores lead to 21-20.

At the end of the third quarter, Brady Rose would impose his will on the defensive side of the ball as he picked off a Dante Moore pass at midfield. The Sailors would capitalize off of the turnover as Rose would find Jaylen Hopson on the 17-yard touchdown pass with just sixteen seconds left in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Rose continued his big day as he scored from a few yards out to notch his third rushing touchdown of the game to make it 35-26 Sailors. Kolbe Trovinger would seal the Mona Shores victory with an interception in the final minutes.

Brady Rose finished with a passing touchdown and three scores on the ground.