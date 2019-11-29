Driver runs after crashing into vehicle and Kalamazoo business

KALAMZOO, Mich. — Investigators are still looking for an unknown driver that they believe blew a red light before crashing into a vehicle and a building.

Officers with Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a car into a building around 11:11 p.m. Thursday night.

When police arrived at the scene on the 800 block of S. Westnedge Ave., they discovered an SUV had crashed into a vehicle, lost control, and hit a business, which caused “significant damage” to the building. They believe the driver had been traveling south on Westnedge at the time and may have gone through a red light prior to the crash.

A K-9 unit tried to track the driver of the SUV, who had ran off, but was unsuccessful.

No one was hurt though the case is still being investigated. Anyone with information should call KDPS at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.