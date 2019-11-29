Toddler, kids among 7 hospitalized in alcohol-related crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies said alcohol appeared to be a factor in a two-car crash that sent seven people, including a two-year-old, to a hospital Thanksgiving evening.

The incident happened at about 5:38 p.m. on U.S. 12 and M-217 in Porter Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s.

58-year-old, Joey Mercer of Cassopolis, was headed north when he failed to stop at the intersection. He proceeded to hit an eastbound vehicle driven by 33-year-old, Jaclyn Stineback, along with five passengers from Kalamazoo.

Among the passengers were Xander, Zachary, and Ryan Greer, ages 2.5, seven, and nine, along with Alan and Barbra Kerick, ages 83 and 79. All seven people involved in the crash were hospitalized at Elkhart General Hospital in unknown condition.

Deputies said that everyone was wearing seatbelts at the time and that airbags were depoyed in Stineback’s vehicle.

Among those assisting deputies were Edwardsburg PD, Edwardsburg Ambulance, Newburg Ambulance, SEPESA Ambulance and Fire, and Osolo EMS.