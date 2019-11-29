Vigil honors Ashley Young, killed and dismembered one year ago

GRAND HAVEN, Mich - Friday marks one year since Ashley Young was killed and mutilated by her killer, Jared Chance, convicted earlier this year.

Friends and family marked the somber anniversary by holding a vigil at Young's mother's home.

The group lit candles, said prayers and sang a song together. They also shared their favorite memories of Ashley, as well as the things they will miss most about her.

"She is always going to be a part of me. I don't know how I make it through some days without her," said Samantha Hunt, Ashley's best friend. "I don't know how we'll make it through some days to come."

Each person at the vigil said they will always remember Ashley's bright, big blue eyes and her infectious laugh.

"Ashley would make your day be better, just by her making the jokes," said Dana Nelson, Ashley's stepmom. "She would always do that. She found the good in everything."

Jared Chance's parents will be standing trial in January for allegedly helping him cover up the crime.

