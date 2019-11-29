West Michigan chef teaches cooking with Thanksgiving leftovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Chef Char invites you to check out the upcoming cooking classes she will be teaching at Kitchen 242 in the Muskegon Farmers Market!

Classes are typically held every Thursday 6pm to 8pm and Saturday 11am to 1 pm in downtown Muskegon.

Visit eventbrite.com to sign up to save a seat for you and a friend for a fun evening of recipe sharing, culinary demonstrations, hands-on experience and lots of fabulous food tasting.

Herb Compound Butter

Compound Butter Ingredients

1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, softened

3-4 tablespoons fresh chopped herbs parsley, sage, thyme, rosemary, etc.

Other optional ingredients:

1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt or to taste

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Compound Butter Instructions

Soften and whip butter using the whisk attachment on a mixer.

Chop fresh herbs and add with or without optional ingredients.

Place herb butter in a small serving dish to spread on dinner rolls or add to mashed potatoes.

— OR —

Place on a piece of plastic wrap and roll into a log. Twist ends to seal well.

Refrigerate at least 1 hour.

Slice into rounds and enjoy on steaks, vegetables or bread.

Leftover Cranberry and Turkey Sandwiches

Sandwich Ingredients:

Leftover dinner roll for a sandwich or a large flour tortilla for a wrap

Cranberry sandwich sauce (recipe below)

Leftover turkey, sliced thin for sandwiches

Fresh apple, sliced thin

Gouda cheese, sliced thin

Lettuce and/or onions

Sandwich Directions:

Layer your choice of bun or tortilla with cranberry sandwich sauce, turkey, sliced apple, cheese, lettuce and onion and enjoy.

Cranberry Sandwich Sauce Ingredients:

1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened

½ cup cranberry sauce

1 Tablespoon white balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Cranberry Sandwich Sauce Directions:

In a mixing bowl, add all of the cranberry sandwich sauce ingredients. Using the whisk attachment, whip the cream cheese, cranberry sauce and vinegar. Salt and pepper to taste.

Deep Dish Pot Pie

The crust to this recipe should be prepared ahead and kept in the refrigerator until ready for use. Prepared crusts or canned biscuits from the store are fine to use, if you must. This is a great recipe to use up leftovers after a big turkey or chicken meal.

Pie Crust Ingredients:

8 oz. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cubed

2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted

1 tsp salt

2 tsp sugar

1 Tbls heavy cream or vodka

½ cup buttermilk

Pie Crust Directions:

Cut up butter into Tablespoon size chunks and place in freezer. In a mixing bowl, mix flour salt and sugar. Add frozen butter chunks, cream or vodka and buttermilk. Using a dough hook on an electric mixer, mix until dough forms a ball and butter chunks are about the size of nickels and dimes. Place in refrigerator until ready to roll out dough.

Pot Pie Filling Ingredients:

1 cup cooked potatoes (use leftover mashed potatoes or boiled redskins, small dice)

3 cups cooked turkey or chicken (white or dark meat, cut into small pieces)

1 cup corn, peas or small dice carrots (or 1 cup of a combination of all three)

1 ½ cups gravy (if no gravy is leftover, combine 2 cups chicken or vegetable broth, add 1 Tbls salt, 1 tsp dried parsley, 1 tsp. dried thyme and bring to a boil. Dissolve 1 Tbls corn starch in cold water and add to boiling broth. Stir until thick and smooth.)

Pot Pie Filling Directions:

In a Dutch oven, add potatoes, turkey, vegetables and gravy. Stir until all ingredients are coated with gravy. Add salt & pepper to taste. Preheat oven to 375. Roll out the pie crust into a 10 inch deep dish aluminum pie pan, Fill with pot pie filling. Add the top pie crust and crimp to seal. Coat the top pie crust with egg wash. Cut slits in the pie crust and sprinkle with course ground sea salt or kosher salt. Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes. Cool before serving.