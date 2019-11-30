One of two armed robbery suspects caught after fleeing to Indiana

Posted 6:42 PM, November 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:49PM, November 30, 2019

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police arrested one of two suspects in an armed robbery after he fled to Indiana.

Early Saturday morning, two suspects robbed the Approved Cash Store on South 11th Street in Niles Township and drove away.

Jahari DMontey Lenoir, 21, was taken into custody in Indiana by the South Bend Police Department  after the vehicle used in the robbery was found in an apartment complex. Items tying both suspects to the robbery were also found during a search.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office tell FOX 17 they have identified the second suspect and will be filing charges.

Lenoir is being held in Indiana, awaiting extradition back to Michigan. The Berrien County Sheriff’s office called the arrest “…an excellent example of local law enforcement working together…” and expressed gratitude to all police agencies involved.

