Battle Creek Officer shot 3 times, police seek person of interest

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are looking for a man after an officer was shot three times while responding to calls of someone yelling at a house.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Cherry Street at 1:16 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Police believed they saw a suspect with warrants from multiple counties, but people at the house would not let them in.

Several officers stayed to monitor the house and at about 2:30 a.m. several shots went off. BCPD Officer Jeffrey Johnson was found on the ground near the garage with three gunshot wounds. Johnson was taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital where he was stabilized before being transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The suspect managed to run away and officers found one gun at the scene, though they’re not sure if the suspect is still armed. They believe he was injured during the incident.

Police are now looking for Andre Durrell Yarbrough as a person of interest in this incident. Yarbrough is a 30-year-old black man, 5’11” tall and 165 pounds.

BCPD officers, Michigan State Police, as well as Emmett Township and Calhoun County law enforcement are part of the search.

Anyone with information on Yarbrough, or the incident in general, should contact police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

We’ll keep you updated as information is released.