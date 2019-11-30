× High school to reinstate teacher who used the n-word

DENISON, OHIO – A Denison High School teacher who was put on paid administrative leave after using the n-word in a class will be returning to the classroom.

This past Tuesday, students at the high school staged a walkout to protest American History teacher Crystal Holt’s use of the word while teaching a class. Several students said it was not the first time she had used the word in class.

That evening, school board members heard from both sides of the issue and decided to put Holt on paid administrative leave while an investigation was held.

Thursday evening, the school district issued a statement saying it had concluded its investigation. While the district acknowledged the incident was disturbing to many, it was determined Holt did not act maliciously and would be transitioned back into the classroom.

Below is the entire statement from the school district.