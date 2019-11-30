Homeowner assaulted, robbed at gun point in early morning break-in

SEBEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a man who broke into a home, assaulted the homeowner, and stole their truck.

The homeowners on Keefer Highway called 911 at 6:15 Saturday morning, telling dispatchers they were being robbed.

According to police one of the homeowners armed themselves, but was attacked by the stranger. During the scuffle, shots were fired and the suspect took the gun from the homeowner. The man, later identified as Robert John Briggs, then demanded the keys to the homeowner’s pickup and drove away.

No one was hit by the gunfire and police are now searching for the truck and the 52 year-old Charlotte resident pictured in this article. The truck is dark grey 2014 GMC Sierra Pickup with Michigan license plate 8GPT8.

If you have any information on Briggs’ whereabouts or this incident, please call the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-0400 or contact your local police.