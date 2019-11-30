Homeowner assaulted, robbed at gun point in early morning break-in

Posted 8:09 PM, November 30, 2019, by

SEBEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a man who broke into a home, assaulted the homeowner, and stole their truck.

The homeowners on Keefer Highway called 911 at 6:15 Saturday morning, telling dispatchers they were being robbed.

According to police one of the homeowners armed themselves, but was attacked by the stranger. During the scuffle, shots were fired and the suspect took the gun from the homeowner. The man, later identified as Robert John Briggs, then demanded the keys to the homeowner’s pickup and drove away.

No one was hit by the gunfire and police are now searching for the truck and the 52 year-old Charlotte resident pictured in this article. The truck is dark grey 2014 GMC Sierra Pickup with Michigan license plate 8GPT8.

If you have any information on Briggs’ whereabouts or this incident, please call the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-0400 or contact your local police.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.