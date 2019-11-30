Rain to develop late day Saturday, significant ice potential for northern areas tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN-- A winter storm moving through the Midwest will bring significant rain and freezing rain to West Michigan this evening into the early hours of Sunday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 7 P.M. this evening and last until 1 A.M. Monday morning. Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Kent, and Ionia counties are the ones in the West Michigan viewing area under the advisories.

Expect cloudy skies to prevail through this afternoon. Rain develops late afternoon into the early evening from west to east across the viewing area.

Expect mainly a plain rain from Grand Rapids and south with a better chance for significant freezing rain further northward in Kent County and especially northward from there.

Ice accumulation of .25" to perhaps .40" is a possibility for the hardest hit locations. Some snow cannot be ruled out from mixing in and accumulating in the overnight for sections to the north but snow appears to be of much lesser concern. Latest indications point to more freezing rain and lesser snow.

With east or east southeast winds expected to be quite brisk through today and into tonight gusting to 35 to perhaps 40 mph at times combined with the expected accumulation of ice, the risk for power outages is on the table for these aforementioned northern areas.

A dry slot or at least a partial dry slot should work into our region from south to north by mid-morning Sunday shutting down the heavier precipitation and perhaps ending it completely for a period. A resumption of scattered rain and snow showers is likely for the afternoon and evening hours on the back side of this system but little, if any, additional accumulation is anticipated.

Be very careful if travelling north of Grand Rapids later tonight into Sunday morning. Stay tuned to FOX 17 online and on-air for updated forecasts later today.