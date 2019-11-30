× River Rouge leads Muskegon 14-7 at halftime

DETROIT — Muskegon and River Rouge were in a defensive battle early on in the Division 3 state championship game at Ford Field. In the final minute of the quarter, Cam Martinez found the endzone on a three-yard touchdown run to give Muskegon the 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, River Rouge would get on the board. Mareyohn Hrabowski would get into the endzone from a yard out just two plays after a 48-yard run to knot the score at seven.

On the ensuing drive, the Big Reds would eat up nearly six minutes of clock with a 10 play drive that only resulted in 16 yards, forcing a Qunten Reynold punt.

River Rouge would take over at their own 49-yard line and it would take the Panthers just over one minute to score on a 40-yard touchdown run by Hrabowski. His second touchdown of the game would make it 14-7 River Rouge with just 58 seconds remaining in the half.

The Big Reds would run the clock out after obtaining the ball as they trail, 14-7 at the intermission.

River Rouge is outgaining the Big Reds in total yardage, 148-114 led by a 96-yard first half performance by Hrabowski along with the two scores. Meanwhile, Cam Martinez has carried the ball 20 times for Muskegon gaining 66 yards. Tommy Watts has added 51 yards on eleven carries.

The Big Reds are averaging just over three yards per carry and it’s the first time they’ve trailed at halftime all season long.