“She was just a very loving, caring woman’: Family mourns woman killed in crash

SPARTA, Mich. — A family in Sparta is mourning a beloved woman, killed in a crash in Walker on Wednesday.

Kimberly Baker and her sister Mary Beduhn were driving home from Battle Creek on Wednesday afternoon when police say Baker lost control and went into oncoming traffic.

Baker was killed after her car collided with a semi-truck.

Kimberly Baker’s family says she was the glue that held them together, her presence will be missed by them and  dozens of others.

“I had friends out of state that I had to call and they are just so devastated because they looked up to her, they looked up to the messages, they looked up to just everything,” Kim’s Daughter Katrina Petroelje said.

The family says Kim was an extremely caring woman, one that touched many people in her 56 years.

“Her being put on this earth was to help everybody she could help, whether she had it or not,” Petroelje added.

Adding that Kim was the type of person who’d give the shirt off her back to help someone in need.

“She was just a very loving, caring woman,” Neil Baker said.

Neil Baker was married to Kim for more than three decades.

Neil says his late wife loved Pepsi, fishing, and the outdoors.

“We were very active outdoors people, she loved nature, I’m originally from Munising, I took her over the bridge a few times, she kept asking when are we going back, when we going back,” Neil explained.

But, “how can I help?’ is the question she most often asked.

“Kim was a guardian angel over people,” Neil said.

Her family believes she is now guiding them from above

“She’s a person that’s going to be deeply missed by thousands people,” Neil added.

 

