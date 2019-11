Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Apothecary Off Main features a variety of hand crafted and natural products.

For this Small Business Saturday, FOX17's Savannah Fish spoke with co-owner and operating officer Jill Devan about the deals and promotions they will be offering.

Visit http://www.apothecaryoffmain.com or call 616-719-3680 for more.

The shop is located at 76 Monroe Center Street NW in Grand Rapids.