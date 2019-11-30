Storm exposes shipwreck on Lake Michigan shore

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A long-forgotten shipwreck in Lake Michigan was exposed by Wednesdays storm surge, giving beach-goers a look into the past.

Rick Vuyst shared these pictures with FOX17, showing planks and part of a possible ship’s hull laying on the beach and just under the waves. Vuyst says the West Michigan Underwater Preserve has been contacted and will try to identify the ship.

It’s going to take a lot for WMUP to determine its origins. Measurements and samples of the materials will have to be taken and compared to lost ships from old michi-gami’s checkered maritime history.