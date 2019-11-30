Suspect shot during break-in at Kalamzoo Co. business

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was shot after he allegedly broke into a business.

The incident happened around 8:25 p.m. Friday night in Comstock Township, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were responding to the 1300 block of River St. for a reported break-in and calls for shots fired.

After investigating, they determined the male suspect had broken into a business that had closed for the night. An employee confronted him and he was shot but only sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in Kalamazoo for his injures.

Investigators are still looking into the case.