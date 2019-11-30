The Price is Right Live! coming to DeVos Performance Hall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan residents are invited to ‘come on down’ to a showing of The Price is Right Live! – a traveling off-shoot of the popular T.V. game show.

Calling itself an “interactive stage show”, Live! contestants participate in fan-favorite games for cash and prizes. The show has been going for more than decade, boasting over $12M winnings given away so far.

Live! is coming to DeVos Perfomance Hall on March 17th at 7:30 p.m.

Contestant hopefuls must be 18 years-old or older and register the day of the show. Names will then drawn at random during the start of the show. It’s not necessary to buy a ticket to register for the contestant pool drawing, but you must be present when your name is called or producers of the show warn they will move on to the next name.

Tickets go on sale Monday December 2nd at 10 a.m. through the DeVos Performance Hall website or Ticketmaster.