A few power outages around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy and Great Lakes Energy are reporting several thousand customers without electrical service around West Michigan after Sunday morning’s wet snowfall.

Consumers Energy has isolated pockets without power, with most of them in Montcalm County, including 426 customers in the Howard City area and another 503 customers in northern Montcalm County.

The estimate time of restoration for all Consumers customers without electricity is around 6 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, the heavy, wet snow is being blamed for power line damage that has affected almost 9,000 Great Lakes Energy members in 13 counties.

Of the 13 counties affected, the largest number of members impacted with a loss of power are in parts of Lake, Mason, Newaygo, Oceana and Osceloa counties.

All crews and contract crews will continue throughout the day to restore power to the affected areas.

Current outage information is updated at Storm Central on the Great Lakes Energy web site at www.gtlakes.com [gtlakes.com].

Great Lakes Energy members can report power outages by calling 1-888-485-2537, logging into their online GLE account or using the Great Lakes Energy mobile app.