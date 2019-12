× Closures on Westbound I-94 after crash involving semi truck

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich– The westbound lanes of I-94 have been closed after a crash involving a semi truck.

The call came in around 5:40 p.m., off Westbound I-94 near mile marker 102.

According to dispatchers, six to eight vehicles are involved. However, no serious injuries have been reported.

Traffic has been backed up for miles while crews remain on scene.

A cause for the collision is under investigation.